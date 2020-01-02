U.S. bolstering security in Middle East after protests at embassy in Baghdad

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Pentagon is rushing hundreds of troops to the Middle East, after pro-Iranian protesters tried to storm the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad. Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division boarded transport planes at Fort Bragg in North Carolina Wednesday and are headed to Kuwait. Their deployment comes after two days of violence at the U.S. Embassy from militias upset about deadly U.S. airstrikes. The protesters have now pulled back from the area. Ian Lee reports from Baghdad.


