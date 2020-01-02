Global  

U.S. bolstering security in Middle East after protests at embassy in Baghdad

CBS News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The Pentagon is rushing hundreds of troops to the Middle East, after pro-Iranian protesters tried to storm the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad. Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division boarded transport planes at Fort Bragg in North Carolina Wednesday and are headed to Kuwait. Their deployment comes after two days of violence at the U.S. Embassy from militias upset about deadly U.S. airstrikes. The protesters have now pulled back from the area. Ian Lee reports from Baghdad.
 San Diego-based Marines are among the troops who are securing the U.S. embassy in Baghdad following protests over a U.S. airstrike.

Recent related news from verified sources

US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' after top general killed

US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' after top general killedBAGHDAD -- Iran has vowed "harsh retaliation" for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed Tehran's top general and the architect of its interventions...
WorldNews

Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

Protesters angry about U.S. air strikes on Iraq hurled stones and torched a security post at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting off a confrontation...
Reuters India


