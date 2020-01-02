Global  

Popular Iowa congresswoman endorses Joe Biden for president

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
A popular Democratic congresswoman from Iowa endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential bid on Thursday, a move that could help him gain backing in the state weeks before voters there hold the first nominating contest.
