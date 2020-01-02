Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Nick Gordon, who was found liable for death of Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, dies at 30

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Nick Gordon, partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown — the only daughter of the late Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown — is dead at the age of 30, his lawyer said Wednesday. In an email to the Los Angeles Times, attorney Joe Habachy of Atlanta said he could not speak to the specific […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Boyfriend Of Late Bobbi Kristina Brown Dies At 30

Boyfriend Of Late Bobbi Kristina Brown Dies At 30 00:18

 Bobbi Kristina's family suspected Nick Gordon gave her a deadly drug cocktail. Suzanne Marques reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Murder Of Nicole Brown Simpson - Mena Suvari, Nick Stahl, Taryn Manning [Video]The Murder Of Nicole Brown Simpson - Mena Suvari, Nick Stahl, Taryn Manning

The Murder Of Nicole Brown Simpson movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In 1994 Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman were brutally murdered in her Los Angeles home by whom most believe to be..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:10Published

Bobbi Brown Chats About Her MasterClass On The Fundamentals Of Makeup [Video]Bobbi Brown Chats About Her MasterClass On The Fundamentals Of Makeup

Bobbi Brown's MasterClass is the first in the company's new lifestyle category. At a time when stark contours and shiny red lips were in fashion, Brown revolutionized the beauty industry. Brown's class..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 14:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nick Gordon, Who Was Found Liable for Death of Whitney Houston’s Daughter, Found Dead at 30


TIME

ShowBiz Minute: Brown, Bieber, Golden Globes

Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-partner Nick Gordon dies at 30; Justin Bieber to launch docu-series on YouTube in January; Charlize Theron, Daniel Craig among Golden...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •WorldNewsCTV NewsBillboard.com

Tweets about this

owlwoman911_

Laurene❌(owlwoman911) RT @APEntertainment: The ex of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown has died. Nick Gordon had been found liable for Brown's death, which occurred… 42 seconds ago

KansanShannon

Holidaze 🍗🥬🥔🍅🎄 RT @ABC: Nick Gordon, who was found liable in the death of his ex-partner Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died. He was 30. https://t.co/XYuPHj33Ik 1 minute ago

nicholasegesa1

nicholasegesa RT @CNN: Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died three years after he was found liable for her death. https://t… 2 minutes ago

KumaloMajo

👑Mrs Mo RT @PhilMphela: NEWS: Nick Gordon has died Gordon's attorney, Joe Habachy, confirmed his death to CNN but did not provide details on the c… 2 minutes ago

Hollysimms63

Holly Simms Wiley @TheRealS0s @KevinAn06912126 @justthinkit Nick Gordon, Who Was Found Liable For Death Of Whitney Houston's Daughte.… https://t.co/CX7Yi8LsTk 3 minutes ago

Taidon

wilkins Nick Gordon, who was found liable for death of partner Bobbi Kristina Brown, dies at 30 https://t.co/Us3ah1khXe 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.