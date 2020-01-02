Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

“A more compassionate year”: Denver family inspired to hand out supplies to homeless on New Year’s Day

Denver Post Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Lauren Ruppert stood on the outskirts of Civic Center Park Wednesday morning weeping as her eyes swept over the encampment of homeless, needy people who called the streets of downtown Denver home on New Year's Day. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WAPT - Published < > Embed
News video: Family loses house to New Year’s Day fire

Family loses house to New Year’s Day fire 01:15

 Family loses house to New Year’s Day fire

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tupelo hosts New Year's Eve party [Video]Tupelo hosts New Year's Eve party

The city of Tupelo and Downtown Tupelo Main Street Society hosted a New Year's Eve party on Tuesday to ring in the new year.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

PTL New Year's Resolutions [Video]PTL New Year's Resolutions

The PTL Team talks about their New Year's resolutions.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours: When Target, Best Buy, Walmart and others are open

What time does Costco close on New Year's Eve? Is Walmart open on New Year's Day? Here are major retailers and grocery chains' holiday hours.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Sparkling Night New Year's Eve

Usher in the New Year on a healthy note by tantalising your taste buds with a delightful and wholesome festive set menu by Blue Elephant Cooking School &...
Bangkok Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ITEquipment_

Chris Campbel denvernews: “A more compassionate year”: Denver family inspired to hand out supplies to homeless on New Year’s Day https://t.co/lhLC0k21mv 14 minutes ago

denvernews

Denver News “A more compassionate year”: Denver family inspired to hand out supplies to homeless on New Year’s Day https://t.co/r6tkUNIHLb 21 minutes ago

DenverPostBrk

Denver Post Breaking “A more compassionate year”: Denver family inspired to hand out supplies to homeless on New Year’s Day https://t.co/04DBnY41hm 50 minutes ago

DTSutton

David Thomas Sutton Your Morning Five: “A more compassionate year”: Denver family inspired to hand out supplies to homeless on New… https://t.co/wXsUUMqauv 1 hour ago

WillMartinezOne

Will Martinez "A more compassionate year": Denver family inspired to hand out supplies to homeless on New Year's Day… https://t.co/ebUSFSRr6f 1 hour ago

Addasogot

Andat Dasogot RT @EvalyouthAsia: Let have a more compassionate year and do our best to make a transformational change! Have a blessed new year folks! Ha… 20 hours ago

EvalyouthAsia

EvalYouth_Asia Let have a more compassionate year and do our best to make a transformational change! Have a blessed new year folk… https://t.co/kCAVsi5OSc 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.