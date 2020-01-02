R. Kelly “needs to go to jail forever,” accuser Faith Rodgers says
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Faith Rodgers has accused disgraced R&B star R. Kelly of recording them having sex without her consent and knowingly giving her a STD. Rogers, whose lawsuit against Kelly is pending, appears in the documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly.” She and her parents, Kelly Rodgers and Pastor Charles Rodgers, join “CBS This Morning” to discuss the documentary and how coming forward with the accusations has changed their lives.