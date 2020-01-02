Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boy helps colorblind peers experience the world in whole new way

CBS News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
A Minnesota boy and his family are raising money to give kids with color blindness a special pair of glasses that can color even the darkest corners of their worlds
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Minnesota Family Pays It Forward After Donations Helped Their Son See Color For The First Time

Minnesota Family Pays It Forward After Donations Helped Their Son See Color For The First Time 02:55

 It took just a moment to put the glasses on and a 12-year-old boy was introduced to a whole new world, John Lauritsen explains (2:55). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Dec. 23, 2019

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in [Video]This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in

This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in time for his first Christmas at home.Video shows little Anthony James..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published


Tweets about this

Khrystja88

Renate (Wren) Kyrielle Eleison VerDuren Minnesota boy helps colorblind peers experience the world in a whole new way https://t.co/UOcdbJtwN3 2 hours ago

sawsharee

Sawsharee Boy helps colorblind peers experience the world in whole new way https://t.co/eFvDslMjvb 2 hours ago

rj3cville

Roger Jones, III RT @CBSThisMorning: A seventh-grade boy, whose reaction went viral after trying out special glasses to help him see color, is sharing that… 3 hours ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning A seventh-grade boy, whose reaction went viral after trying out special glasses to help him see color, is sharing t… https://t.co/NCZx3hgJXO 13 hours ago

MikeHood2

Michael Jay Hood Minnesota boy helps colorblind peers experience the world in a whole new way https://t.co/yPRA4IuR7b 17 hours ago

tomgehrke

Tom Gehrke Not to***on a feel-good story, but this is snake oil. These glasses don't fix anything. I wish they did. I'm col… https://t.co/LkoD3HmK10 17 hours ago

Craneman51M

cmga Boy helps colorblind peers experience the world in whole new way https://t.co/LdTmzQy7MR 19 hours ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal Boy #Helps #Colorblind #Peers #Experience the #World in #Whole new way https://t.co/hz1pFFItWG https://t.co/prFQoaVeFn 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.