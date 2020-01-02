Tumbleweeds trap cars on Washington highway

Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Several vehicles, including a semi-truck, were covered with tumbleweeds when strong winds blew them onto a highway in Washington State on New Year's Eve. Authorities say the piles were as high as 20 to 30 feet in some places. Crews worked through the night to clear the roadway. It finally reopened early Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.
