Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tumbleweeds trap cars on Washington highway

CBS News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Several vehicles, including a semi-truck, were covered with tumbleweeds when strong winds blew them onto a highway in Washington State on New Year's Eve. Authorities say the piles were as high as 20 to 30 feet in some places. Crews worked through the night to clear the roadway. It finally reopened early Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Tumbleweeds Blocked A Washington Highway, Trapping Motorists In Their Cars

Tumbleweeds Blocked A Washington Highway, Trapping Motorists In Their Cars 00:33

 Motorists in Washington state were caught up in an unusual traffic incident on New Year's Eve. Several drivers were trapped in their cars Tuesday after strong winds blew a thicket of tumbleweeds a state highway. Several vehicles and one semi-truck slowed down because of low visibility and eventually...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tumbleweed Invasion Traps Cars In Washington [Video]Tumbleweed Invasion Traps Cars In Washington

Huge piles of tumbleweed blew onto roads in Washington, trapping cars and closing down a highway on New Year’s Eve.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published

WEB EXTRA: Tumbleweeds Cover Car In Washington State [Video]WEB EXTRA: Tumbleweeds Cover Car In Washington State

A highway in Washington state was closed for hours Tuesday night after cars were buried in tumbleweeds. State troopers shared this video of an abandoned car that crews had to dig out.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tumbleweeds trap cars, trucks in rural Washington

A Washington state highway was closed in both directions after several cars became trapped in tumbleweeds.
SBS

Tumbleweeds Trap Cars In Eastern Washington State

An enormous number of tumbleweeds blew onto a road New Year's Eve, piling up into a mountain of tangled branches that blocked traffic and even buried some cars,...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrASTM

RLollar I always thought tumbleweeds were small (as seen in windy Westerns!) Then while stationed in 29 Palms in a rental c… https://t.co/598Qs3yKHR 53 seconds ago

TheDailyUsNews

TheDailyUSNews.com ‘Tumblegeddon’: Washington highway closed for hours after piles of tumbleweed trap cars, semi-truck -… https://t.co/mc3aHuDpgL 11 minutes ago

PoliceOne

PoliceOne.com Cars get trapped in giant tumbleweeds on Washington state highway https://t.co/6yCMToS14l https://t.co/zdKUKDs9tG 31 minutes ago

Calins714

A Calins⭐⭐⭐ RT @accuweather: WATCH: A highway was closed on Monday in eastern Washington, near Richland, due to it being covered by tumbleweeds. At lea… 40 minutes ago

accuweather

AccuWeather WATCH: A highway was closed on Monday in eastern Washington, near Richland, due to it being covered by tumbleweeds.… https://t.co/FoZaIT7y4I 47 minutes ago

SMSConsult

Robert Hart Tumbleweeds trap cars on Washington highway https://t.co/7vaOw6d64R 1 hour ago

1digitalmedia

Robert Hart Tumbleweeds trap cars on Washington highway https://t.co/qgGk18Lvwg via @YouTube 1 hour ago

GiovanniMario12

Giovanni Mario RT @LarryTyner1: Tumbleweeds Close Roads, Trap Cars In Washington State https://t.co/8n9Yz2zkA4 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.