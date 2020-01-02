Global  

'We Don't Stop': Thousands Of Jews Celebrate Talmud Amidst Rise Of Anti-Semitic Violence

Gothamist Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
'We Don't Stop': Thousands Of Jews Celebrate Talmud Amidst Rise Of Anti-Semitic ViolenceNearly 100,000 Jews filled an arena and a stadium in New York and New Jersey yesterday to celebrate the Siyum HaShas. [ more › ]
90,000 Jews Gather to Pray and Defy a Wave of Hate

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — For the past century, thousands of Jews have participated in a shared and daunting religious feat, reading the same page of the Talmud...
Seattle Times

