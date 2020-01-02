Xuming Sun RT @WNYC: Nearly 100,000 Jews filled @MetLifeStadium and @barclayscenter yesterday to celebrate the Siyum HaShas. A woman from Brooklyn sa… 2 hours ago WNYC 🎙 Nearly 100,000 Jews filled @MetLifeStadium and @barclayscenter yesterday to celebrate the Siyum HaShas. A woman fr… https://t.co/FeB4tf5Xi1 2 hours ago Noxi RT @Gothamist: Nearly 100,000 Jews filled an arena and a stadium in New York and New Jersey yesterday to celebrate the Siyum HaShas, which… 6 hours ago Gothamist Nearly 100,000 Jews filled an arena and a stadium in New York and New Jersey yesterday to celebrate the Siyum HaSha… https://t.co/5EnDmy0ykk 9 hours ago Sue Stone 'We Don't Stop': Thousands Of Jews Celebrate Talmud Amidst Rise Of Anti-Semitic Violence - Gothamist https://t.co/77J44R0iae 9 hours ago NYC Publishings 'We Don't Stop': Thousands Of Jews Celebrate Talmud Amidst Rise Of Anti-Semitic Violence https://t.co/YFnylKHzAj https://t.co/NZWj3R9lFR 9 hours ago Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC 'We Don't Stop': Thousands Of Jews Celebrate Talmud Amidst Rise Of Anti-Semitic Violence… https://t.co/2OkQAyxGrc 9 hours ago MDGeist @Schmoop0521 @DWUhlfelderLaw @AOC @davidmweissman Everything about it is evil. Manipulation, treason, subversion, u… https://t.co/mx5MRxyiMV 12 hours ago