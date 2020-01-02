Global  

Marriage Proposal Fireworks Send Moviegoers Into Panic In New Jersey

CBS 2 Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The fireworks caused people to panic at Xscape movie theater off Route 9. Some even called 911 to report gunshots.
News video: Marriage Proposal Fireworks Lead To Panic, Theater Evacuation

Marriage Proposal Fireworks Lead To Panic, Theater Evacuation 00:41

 A marriage proposal involving fireworks resulted in panic and the evacuation of a nearby theater.

Fireworks Used For Marriage Proposal Spur Theater Evacuation In New Jersey [Video]Fireworks Used For Marriage Proposal Spur Theater Evacuation In New Jersey

A man who set off fireworks near a Monmouth County movie theater as his friend made a marriage proposal created panic among moviegoers who mistook the fireworks for gunshots. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:26


Marriage-proposal fireworks cause panic, theater evacuation

HOWELL, N.J. (AP) — A man who set off fireworks near a movie theater as his friend made a marriage proposal created panic among moviegoers who mistook the...
Early Addition: NJ Man Sets Off Fireworks For Marriage Proposal, Causes Movie Theater Panic

Because cops want to go viral on TikTok, check out today's midday links: Julián Castro drops out, ice cube cereal, RIP David Stern, Scorsese interview, sleepy...
