Julián Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race

Chicago S-T Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
News video: Julián Castro Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Julián Castro Drops Out Of Presidential Race 00:30

 Julián Castro dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Thursday. Castro was a housing secretary under the Obama administration. He was the mayor of San Antonio before that. Castro dropped out via video. Castro said that he'd determined it "simply isn't our time." "Today it's with a heavy heart,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Julián Castro drops out of presidential race [Video]Julián Castro drops out of presidential race

Julián Castro dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Thursday.

Julián Castro Ends 2020 Presidential Campaign [Video]Julián Castro Ends 2020 Presidential Campaign

Julián Castro Ends 2020 Presidential Campaign . Castro's announcement was first published by 'The New York Times' via a campaign video. He also took to Twitter to share the news. . As former..

Recent related news from verified sources

Julian Castro Drops Out of 2020 Democratic Primary

2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro dropped out of the presidential race on Thursday. In a statement, Castro declared,...
Mediaite Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersNYTimes.comUSATODAY.comIndependent

Fourteen Democrats, three Republicans in U.S. presidential race

The number of Democratic presidential candidates https://tmsnrt.rs/2UhJ7WE seeking their party's nomination to oppose Republican U.S. President Donald Trump in...
Reuters

