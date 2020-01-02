Global  

Bye-bye buoy: Large beacon removed from Florida beach

Newsday Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
A large red navigation buoy that bobbed around the Atlantic Ocean for two years has been removed from a Florida beach
News video: Giant buoy, missing for two years, washes up on Florida beach

Giant buoy, missing for two years, washes up on Florida beach 00:42

 A big red navigation buoy that bounced along Atlantic waves for two years has beached in Florida, where it's drawing attention.

Big red buoy missing for 2 years beached in Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A big red navigation buoy that bounced along Atlantic waves for two years has beached in Florida, where it’s drawing attention....
