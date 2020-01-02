Global  

Former NBA commissioner David Stern had an admirer in Nuggets coach Michael Malone

Denver Post Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
INDIANAPOLIS – Even though Nuggets coach Michael Malone has been a basketball lifer, his path rarely intersected with former NBA commissioner David Stern, who passed away Wednesday at 77.
News video: Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dies At Age 77

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dies At Age 77 00:33

 Former National Basketball Association Commissioner David Stern died Wednesday at the age of 77. Stern oversaw explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his 30-year tenure. Stern was the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner before being succeeded by Adam Silver on Feb. 1, 2014. According...

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dies At 77 [Video]Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dies At 77

The NBA credits Stern with growing the league into a global brand.

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies at age 77 [Video]Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies at age 77

Former National Basketball Association Commissioner David Stern died Wednesday at the age of 77.

Reaction to the death of former NBA Commissioner David Stern

Reaction from the basketball world and beyond to the death of former NBA Commissioner David Stern on Wednesday at age 77: “For 22 years, I had a courtside seat...
Seattle Times

Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77

David Stern, the commissioner who transformed the NBA from a financially troubled fringe league to a global and cultural powerhouse, has died. He was 77.
Newsday

