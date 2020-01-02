Global  

Mulchfest Underway To Rid NYC Of Old Christmas Trees In Best Way Possible

CBS 2 Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The most wonderful time of the year may be coming to an end, but there is a way to make something productive out of your old, dried up tree.
News video: Old Christmas Trees Being Used to Fight Erosion from Hurricane Season in Outer Banks

Old Christmas Trees Being Used to Fight Erosion from Hurricane Season in Outer Banks 01:18

 For the second year in a row, a pizza restaurant in Virginia Beach is taking old Christmas trees and bringing them to the beach.

NYC Begins Annual Mulchfest Program, As Alternative To Putting Christmas Trees On The Curb

The most wonderful time of the year may be coming to an end, but there is a way to make something productive out of your old, dried up tree.
CBS 2

