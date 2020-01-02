Global  

After 40 years on the lam, South Carolina fugitive Jose Romero arrested in Dover

Delawareonline Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
A fugitive from South Carolina was arrested recently in Dover after 40 years on the lam.
 
A fugitive was on the run for 40 years. Police finally arrested him for public intoxication

Jose Romero was arrested Saturday in Delaware. He evaded capture in South Carolina in 1979 after being convicted of armed robbery.
