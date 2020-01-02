Global  

Man arrested in Las Vegas kidnapping caught on surveillance video

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Las Vegas police said on Thursday they have arrested a man suspected of kidnapping and assaulting a woman on New Year's Day in a violent scene recorded on a home surveillance video.
