Lawmakers ask Supreme Court to consider overturning Roe v. Wade

CBS News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
207 members of Congress signed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court arguing that the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade is unworkable.
Web Extra: NY Lawmakers Stand In Support Of DACA [Video]Web Extra: NY Lawmakers Stand In Support Of DACA

New York lawmakers express their support for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program ahead of today's Supreme Court hearing on the issue.

207 Senators and Congressmen say Roe vs. Wade is 'unworkable'

Washington D.C., Jan 2, 2020 / 04:40 pm (CNA).- Ahead of a Supreme Court hearing, more than 200 members of Congress have signed on to support Louisiana’s...
