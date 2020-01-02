Nike seeks to keep marketing executives out of Michael Avenatti trial
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Nike Inc asked a judge to block Michael Avenatti from having five of its sports marketing officials testify at his upcoming criminal trial, calling their testimony irrelevant to whether the California lawyer tried to extort the company.
Reuters reports Nike Inc is asking a judge, "Just Not Do It." The sportswear giant asked a judge to block Michael Avenatti from having five of its sports marketing officials testify at his criminal trial. As to whether the California lawyer tried to extort the company, the company is calling its...
Michael Avenatti does not want U.S. prosecutors to present evidence at his criminal trial this month that his alleged financial straits, including an inability... Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times
NEW YORK (AP) — With a trial approaching, a judge denied a request Monday from attorney Michael Avenatti to toss out charges alleging he tried to extort up to... Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters
