Nike seeks to keep marketing executives out of Michael Avenatti trial

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Nike Inc asked a judge to block Michael Avenatti from having five of its sports marketing officials testify at his upcoming criminal trial, calling their testimony irrelevant to whether the California lawyer tried to extort the company.
News video: Nike Wants Its Execs To Steer Clear Of Michael Avenatti Trial

Nike Wants Its Execs To Steer Clear Of Michael Avenatti Trial

 Reuters reports Nike Inc is asking a judge, "Just Not Do It." The sportswear giant asked a judge to block Michael Avenatti from having five of its sports marketing officials testify at his criminal trial. As to whether the California lawyer tried to extort the company, the company is calling its...

Avenatti Suffers Legal Setback In Nike Case

Attorney Michael Avenatti suffered a setback in his legal battle with Nike.

Nike wants its execs to steer clear of Michael Avenatti trial

Reuters reports Nike Inc is asking a judge, "Just Not Do It."

Avenatti says evidence he's cash-strapped doesn't belong in Nike extortion trial

Michael Avenatti does not want U.S. prosecutors to present evidence at his criminal trial this month that his alleged financial straits, including an inability...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times

Judge denies Michael Avenatti’s request to toss out charges

NEW YORK (AP) — With a trial approaching, a judge denied a request Monday from attorney Michael Avenatti to toss out charges alleging he tried to extort up to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters

