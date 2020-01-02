Global  

'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch arrested again, for violating probation after testing positive for THC

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Ethan Couch, the Texas defendant who used to the "affluenza" defense to get off on charges that he killed four people while drunk driving in 2013, has tested positive for THC, according to media reports. 
News video: Ethan Couch Back In Jail After Testing Positive For THC

Ethan Couch Back In Jail After Testing Positive For THC 00:29

 Couch, who killed four people in a drunk driving crash in June 2013 when he was a teenager, served two years in jail after violating his 10-year probation sentence.

‘Affluenza’ teen whose lawyers argued he was too spoiled to go to jail is locked up again

Ethan Couch, the Texas man whose “affluenza” defense in a fatal drunken-driving crash fueled fierce debate over the role of privilege in the criminal justice...
Seattle Times

hbcu_nc

HBCU News Channel HBCU 'Affluenza Teen' Ethan Couch Arrested in Texas After Allegedly Violating Probation Again… https://t.co/Y02sD1YKDf 48 seconds ago

Fire_Isis

💀negro spiritual ☠️ RT @di_atribe: WHAT IF instead of calling this 22 year old man “affluenza teen,” we called him “Quadruple murderer & perpetual criminal” Et… 1 minute ago

flyovertruth

@FlyOverTruth RT @NBCNews: Ethan Couch, who used family wealth as a defense in 2013 for killing 4 people while driving drunk, was booked into jail after… 5 minutes ago

Murkem64

murkem64 RT @Kellie_Pryor: (But we've got a brotha in jail 4life for stealing $9.🤦🏾‍♀️) Ethan Couch, who once famously claimed that his affluent upb… 7 minutes ago

DoubleDownDuck

Raynard E. Green RT @NYDailyNews: A 22-year-old man, who used "affluenza" as a defense for killing 4 people and injuring 9 when he was 16, has been arrested… 10 minutes ago

MargiCulp

Just Margi, the nurse RT @WNDU: 22-year-old Ethan Couch was booked into jail in Fort Worth after he tested positive for the psychoactive compound in marijuana. h… 11 minutes ago

motovon1

Police News 'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch arrested for probation violation https://t.co/PZj4tloz0V 12 minutes ago

HaroldDKing3

Harold D. King RT @ABC: 'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch tested positive for THC in a mandatory drug screening that was part of his probation, according to co… 12 minutes ago

