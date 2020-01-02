Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Amazon workers say company threatened to fire them over climate activism

CBS News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Amazon employees have managed to push the company to be more climate-conscious—now they feel threatened.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies

Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies 01:08

 Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies. Two employees of the e-commerce behemoth have been accused by the company of violating its external communications policy. . A letter sent to the employees warned them to "review the policy again and in the future...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Shot, Killed At Amazon Staffing Contractor In Arizona [Video]Man Shot, Killed At Amazon Staffing Contractor In Arizona

A man was shot and killed Monday in the Glendale, Arizona office of Integrity Staffing Solutions. According to Business Insider, the company is an Amazon contractor that places employees in warehouses..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon workers clash with company over climate change

Amazon employees say the company is threatening to fire workers for publicly pushing the company to do more to combat climate change. Amazon Employees For...
SFGate

Amazon employees say they won't stop pushing the company on climate change, despite fears of being fired (AMZN)

Amazon employees say they won't stop pushing the company on climate change, despite fears of being fired (AMZN)· Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, the Amazon employee group that has publicly pushed the company to adopt aggressive climate change say they won't stop,...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.