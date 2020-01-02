Global  

NYPD cop sentenced in racist tirade resigns amid outcry

CBS News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
An online petition calling for the firing of NYPD officer Michael Reynolds had gained more than 12,000 signatures.
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville
News video: Attorney: Resignation of NYPD cop in Nashville racist attack long overdue

Attorney: Resignation of NYPD cop in Nashville racist attack long overdue 02:13

 A Nashville attorney said the decision for the officer caught in a racist tirade to resign from the New York Police Department was long overdue.

