Trump administration moves to ban some flavored e-cigarette products

CBS News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
In an attempt to crack down on vaping by teenagers, the Trump administration is moving to ban most types of flavored e-cigarette cartridges. But some say it doesn't go far enough. Dean Reynolds reports.
