Julián Castro ends presidential campaign

CBS News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro announced he's dropping out of the presidential race. He was the only Latino candidate. Ed O'Keefe reports.
News video: Julián Castro Ends 2020 Presidential Campaign

Julián Castro Ends 2020 Presidential Campaign 01:05

 Julián Castro Ends 2020 Presidential Campaign . Castro's announcement was first published by 'The New York Times' via a campaign video. He also took to Twitter to share the news. . As former San Antonio mayor and Obama administration HUD Secretary, Castro had a progressive campaign. He supported...

Recent related news from verified sources

Julián Castro Ends Presidential Campaign

Mr. Castro, the former housing secretary and mayor of San Antonio, was the only Latino candidate in the race. He championed progressive policies but did not find...
NYTimes.com

