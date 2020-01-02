Global  

Tensions rising in the Middle East after embassy attack

CBS News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
After an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the "game has changed." He warns if there are new attacks, the U.S. military will be ready. David Martin reports.
Iran denies role in U.S. Embassy violence [Video]Iran denies role in U.S. Embassy violence

According to Reuters, Iran denied it was behind violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq. Iran also warned against any retaliation, after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for an attack on the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published

US embassy protesters in Iraq ‘told to withdraw’ [Video]US embassy protesters in Iraq ‘told to withdraw’

US embassy protesters in Iraq ‘told to withdraw’

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US to deploy troops to Middle East after embassy attack

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said on Tuesday that the US will deploy the troops immediately to the Middle East, a move taken hours after demonstrators...
IndiaTimes

US to send troops to Middle East following Iraq embassy attack

The US will send 750 soldiers to the Middle East as soon as possible, the US Defense Secretary has announced. The deployment is in direct response to an attack...
Deutsche Welle


