‘Morally Bankrupt Ego Maniac’: Hollywood Filmmaker Ron Howard Bashes Trump Ahead Of Golden Globes

Cow Lady RT @ps9714: Filmmaker Ron Howard Reveals What Hollywood Really Thinks About Trump The Oscar-winning director slams the president as a "sel… 5 seconds ago Conservative Tim RT @BJColeman17: @WayneDupreeShow I'd reply "self-serving, dishonest, morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone… 40 seconds ago PiperOhio RT @gal_deplorable: I'm sorry, who's the self-serving, dishonest, morally bankrupt ego maniac here? @RealRonHoward this is why America is… 1 minute ago DeplorableMidwestGal🇺🇸 I'm sorry, who's the self-serving, dishonest, morally bankrupt ego maniac here? @RealRonHoward this is why Americ… https://t.co/Fk0XGssCFH 7 minutes ago Jaime Noriega RT @coton_luver: @HoodlumRIP Ron Howard said people in his industry have a certain experience with Trump. https://t.co/idgz6ELVM6 “self-se… 7 minutes ago ☣ Leftist Wasteland ☣ There are a lot of talented people in Hollywood who are as dumb as a rock or extremely narcissistic. What possess… https://t.co/QhiPSRmsJL 7 minutes ago Frank Ron Howard trashes Trump on Twitter, calls him a 'morally bankrupt ego maniac' https://t.co/dTPkwtPP8Q Ron Howard… https://t.co/oB9XY1Faie 13 minutes ago TJD @RealRonHoward Dishonest, morally bankrupt, ego maniac....sounds like Ronnie is speaking about his Hollywood friends 13 minutes ago