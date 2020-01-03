Global  

Michael Porter Jr. carries Nuggets with career-high 25 points against Pacers

Denver Post Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The fourth-quarter sequence was trending toward a lost offensive possession before Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. got ahold of the ball on the wing.
