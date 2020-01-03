Don Larsen, who threw only perfect World Series game, dies at 90
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Don Larsen, the journeyman pitcher who reached the heights of baseball glory when he threw a perfect game in 1956 with the New York Yankees for the only no-hitter in World Series history, died Wednesday night. He was 90.
