Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Don Larsen, who threw only perfect World Series game, dies at 90

Denver Post Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Don Larsen, the journeyman pitcher who reached the heights of baseball glory when he threw a perfect game in 1956 with the New York Yankees for the only no-hitter in World Series history, died Wednesday night. He was 90.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Former Yankees Pitcher Don Larsen Dies at Age 90

Former Yankees Pitcher Don Larsen Dies at Age 90 01:24

 Former Yankees Pitcher Don Larsen Dies at Age 90. Larsen pitched the only perfect game in World Series history in 1956 for the New York Yankees. Larsen led the Yankees to victory in Game 5. and the Yankees defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers in seven games. After being removed in the second inning of Game...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Teams of the Decade [Video]Top 10 Teams of the Decade

Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published

Yankees Legend Don Larsen Dies At 90 [Video]Yankees Legend Don Larsen Dies At 90

The only man to pitch a perfect game in the World Series, Don Larsen, has died at the age of 90. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Don Larsen, Only Pitcher To Throw Perfect World Series Game, Dies At 90

New York Yankee Don Larsen pitched a no-hitter in the 1956 World Series — a feat no other pitcher has accomplished. Larsen died Wednesday night after battling...
NPR

Don Larsen, who pitched perfect World Series game, dies at 90

Don Larsen, who pitched the only perfect game in World Series history for the New York Yankees in 1956, died Wednesday, his agent said. He was 90 years old.
Reuters


Tweets about this

819Le

Lanh Le RT @ABC: Don Larsen, the Yankees pitcher who threw the only perfect game in World Series history, has died at age 90. https://t.co/jDNWxXJ… 3 minutes ago

staran1981

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimessports: Don Larsen dies at 90. Yankees pitcher threw the only perfect game in World Series history https://t.co/UqIC06krfh 9 minutes ago

RobS____

Rob Shap Don Larsen, #Yankees legend who threw only #WorldSeries perfect game, dead at 90 https://t.co/R0kTJemKqB via @nypostsports 10 minutes ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas Don Larsen, the journeyman pitcher who reached the heights of baseball glory when he threw a perfect game in 1956 w… https://t.co/m09PMfXrZf 23 minutes ago

snopes

snopes.com Larson was famed for his perfect game during the 1956 World Series. https://t.co/uSkbt9WEgK 32 minutes ago

CZH2030

C. Zackson H. RT @DailyMail: Don Larsen, who threw the only perfect World Series game, dies at 90 https://t.co/uZiUbdxU5Q 39 minutes ago

dabrand5

Deborah Brand Larsen, who threw only perfect World Series game, dies at 90 https://t.co/vqYCUAh9Hc 50 minutes ago

Gil00006

Gil Man Who Threw Only Perfect World Series Game, Don Larsen, Has Died at Age 90 https://t.co/szsDA71vSM 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.