Steve Atwater, John Lynch named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

Denver Post Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Former Broncos safeties Steve Atwater and John Lynch are among the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
