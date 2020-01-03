Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Chaotic Chain Of Events Starts With Teen Shot, Ends With 5 Injured In Multi-Car Accident On Long Island

CBS 2 Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Police say it started when a 25-year-old man was cleaning his gun at his home and it accidentally went off, hitting a 17-year-old in the neck.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Espacebeauxarts

Espace beaux arts Chaotic Chain Of Events Starts With Teen Shot, Ends With 5 Injured In Multi-Car Accident On Long Island https://t.co/m3VqpE63eU 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.