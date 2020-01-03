Global  

Sen. Chris Murphy: Qasem Soleimani ‘Most Significant Leader The United States Has Ever Assassinated’

Daily Caller Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
He added that there could be increased tensions following the assassination
NJ Dem says U.S. airstrike could lead to more American deaths

Sen. Chris Murphy, D. Mass., said Friday that the United States may have provoked a potential regional war in the Middle East with the airstrike that killed the...
FOXNews.com

Dem Senator on Killing of Top Iran Gen. Soleimani: Did U.S. Just Set Off ‘Massive Regional War’ Without OK From Congress?

Shortly after reports emerged that top Iranian general and leader of the Quds forces Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike of the Baghdad airport,...
Mediaite


