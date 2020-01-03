Sen. Chris Murphy: Qasem Soleimani ‘Most Significant Leader The United States Has Ever Assassinated’

Sen. Chris Murphy, D. Mass., said Friday that the United States may have provoked a potential regional war in the Middle East with the airstrike that killed the...

