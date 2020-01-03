Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Australia Fires Intensify: ‘It’s Going to Be a Blast Furnace’

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
INVERLOCH, Australia — They fled from advancing firestorms that threatened to cut off their escape, only to have the race for their lives turn into a slog alongside the masses of others who crowded the roads. Thousands more waited, like soldiers on the beach at Dunkirk, for rescue by sea. Across the scorched southeast, frightened […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The size of the Australia fires are larger than this province [Video]The size of the Australia fires are larger than this province

Details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.

Credit: Pelmorex Media     Duration: 01:10Published

Parts Of Australia Declare Emergency Over Wildfires [Video]Parts Of Australia Declare Emergency Over Wildfires

Gwen Baumgardner reports 18 people have died in the fires which show no signs of slowing down.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia fires intensify: ‘It’s going to be a blast furnace’


Indian Express

Thousands Flee Fires in Australia as States Warn Crisis Will Worsen

“It’s going to be a blast furnace,” one official said, after predictions that next few days would be the worst yet in an already catastrophic fire season.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

brushhandsigns

Signtst👨‍🎨🎨 RT @MiaFarrow: Australia Fires Intensify: ‘It’s Going to Be a Blast Furnace’ The blazes have overwhelmed the country’s firefighting resourc… 2 minutes ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL Australia fires intensify: ‘It’s going to be a blast furnace’ https://t.co/aAOu6adNi0 via @IndianExpress 4 minutes ago

GJPetersTDSB

Garrett Peters RT @JWagstaffe: Australia Fires Intensify: ‘It’s Going to Be a Blast Furnace’ https://t.co/bkI7zCgKc8 22 minutes ago

AtlanticECS

AtlanticECS Australia Fires Intensify: ‘It’s Going to Be a Blast Furnace’: #naturaldisaster #wildfire #bushfire #australia https://t.co/gc6MWnbIdZ 24 minutes ago

USA_cocoa_farmr

American Cocoa Farmer RT @EcoInternetDrGB: Australia Fires Intensify: 'It's Going to Be a Blast Furnace': Seattle Times https://t.co/hDZUSAVcXM MORE w/ EcoSearc… 30 minutes ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Australia Fires Intensify: 'It's Going to Be a Blast Furnace': Seattle Times https://t.co/hDZUSAVcXM MORE w/ EcoSe… https://t.co/HMh0HlPy4w 30 minutes ago

Tanamah

🇵🇷 Elma Beatriz Rosado 📗 #802 ~Australia Fires Intensify: ‘It’s Going to Be a Blast Furnace’~ "So vast and intense are the fires that they can cr… https://t.co/2Ug4sHCtTz 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.