Australia fires intensify: ‘It’s going to be a blast furnace’

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

INVERLOCH, Australia — They fled from advancing firestorms that threatened to cut off their escape, only to have the race for their lives turn into a slog alongside the masses of others who crowded the roads. Thousands more waited, like soldiers on the beach at Dunkirk, for rescue by sea. Across the scorched southeast, frightened […] 👓 View full article

