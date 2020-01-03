Global  

Delaware weather: Foggy Friday, soggy start to the first weekend of 2020

Delawareonline Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Patchy fog will kick off the Friday morning commute, followed by rain to set off a soggy start to the first weekend of 2020.
 
Your Delaware weather forecast for Friday January 3

Your Delaware weather forecast for Friday January 3 through the weekend. 1/3/20  
Delawareonline

Seattle-area weather forecast: Unseasonably warm Friday, ‘fast and furious’ rain this weekend, a colder-than-normal January

If you have any plans over the next few days that require a break in the rain, do them on Friday. The National Weather Service in Seattle is predicting...
Seattle Times


delawareonline

