Texas hiker missing nearly 2 weeks in Grand Canyon found alive

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Martin E. O'Connor, 58, disappeared on Dec. 22 and was last seen at the Yavapai Lodge on the South Rim of Grand Canyon. He was found alive Thursday.
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona
News video: Man found at Grand Canyon after being missing for over a week

Man found at Grand Canyon after being missing for over a week 00:17

 Man found alive at the Grand Canyon after he was last seen on December 22.

Recent related news from verified sources

Man missing nearly 2 weeks in Grand Canyon found alive

Martin E. O'Connor, 58, of La Porte, Texas, disappeared on Dec. 22. He was found Thursday on one of the most difficult trails in the canyon.  
azcentral.com Also reported by Upworthy, Seattle Times

