President Trump's surprise decision to order targeted killing of Qassem Soleimani

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

President Trump has not spoken directly about the killing of Qassem Soleimani, but he did tweet an image of an American flag afterward. The president has largely avoided intervention of this sort in favor of isolationist policies, as evidenced by his controversial decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Northern Syria just a few months ago. The move to assassinate Soleimani marks a critical 180-degree turn for the president, and it comes as he campaigns for re-election this year. Major Garrett reports from the White House.


