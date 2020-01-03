Global  

President Trump's surprise decision to order targeted killing of Qassem Soleimani

CBS News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
President Trump has not spoken directly about the killing of Qassem Soleimani, but he did tweet an image of an American flag afterward. The president has largely avoided intervention of this sort in favor of isolationist policies, as evidenced by his controversial decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Northern Syria just a few months ago. The move to assassinate Soleimani marks a critical 180-degree turn for the president, and it comes as he campaigns for re-election this year. Major Garrett reports from the White House.
News video: Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in protest over killing of Soleimani

Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in protest over killing of Soleimani 01:55

 Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets of Tehran in protest over the killing of Qassem Soleimani. The Iranian General was killed by US air strikes in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday morning. In response to the attack and as protesters burn Israeli flags, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu...

Sanders: Trump put U.S. on 'path to another war' [Video]Sanders: Trump put U.S. on 'path to another war'

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday said President Donald Trump&apos;s authorization of the attack on Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani put the U.S. on a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published

Killing of Iranian commander 'extreme provocation': Buttigieg [Video]Killing of Iranian commander 'extreme provocation': Buttigieg

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, a military veteran, on Friday said President Trump&apos;s authorization of the attack on Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani &quot;must not be..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published


Pentagon says killing of Soleimani was at directions of Trump

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Washington: The US Pentagon announced Friday that the killing of Qassem Soleimani was done at the direction of US President Donald...
MENAFN.com

John Bolton hopes Soleimani strike ‘first step to regime change in Tehran’

John Bolton praised the killing of Qassem Soleimani and voiced hope it could lead to “regime change” in Iran – a longtime goal of President Trump’s...
FOXNews.com

