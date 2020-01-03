President Trump's surprise decision to order targeted killing of Qassem Soleimani
Friday, 3 January 2020 () President Trump has not spoken directly about the killing of Qassem Soleimani, but he did tweet an image of an American flag afterward. The president has largely avoided intervention of this sort in favor of isolationist policies, as evidenced by his controversial decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Northern Syria just a few months ago. The move to assassinate Soleimani marks a critical 180-degree turn for the president, and it comes as he campaigns for re-election this year. Major Garrett reports from the White House.
Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets of Tehran in protest over the killing of Qassem Soleimani. The Iranian General was killed by US air strikes in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday morning. In response to the attack and as protesters burn Israeli flags, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu...