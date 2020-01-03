Who Was Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, Killed In U.S. Strike?
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Iran is vowing "harsh retaliation" for a U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, who reportedly played a role in the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad this week.
The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...
(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3 By Elnur Baghishov - Trend: Iran's reaction to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani will... MENAFN.com Also reported by •CBS 2 •Seattle Times