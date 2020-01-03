Global  

Who Was Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, Killed In U.S. Strike?

CBS 2 Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Iran is vowing "harsh retaliation" for a U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, who reportedly played a role in the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad this week.
News video: US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike

US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike 01:17

 The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...

Iran Vows To Retaliate After U.S. Kills Top Military Leader [Video]Iran Vows To Retaliate After U.S. Kills Top Military Leader

The Pentagon confirmed it carried out the attack on Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Who was powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani? [Video]Who was powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani?

For Iranians whose icons since the Islamic Revolution have been stern-faced clergy, General Qassem Soleimani widely represented a figure of national resilience in the face of four decades of US..

Iran promises harsh response to assassination of General Qassem Soleimani

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3 By Elnur Baghishov - Trend: Iran's reaction to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani will...
Iran’s Gen Soleimani killed in airstrike at Baghdad airport

Iran’s Gen Soleimani killed in airstrike at Baghdad airportBAGHDAD: An airstrike killed General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and architect of its regional security apparatus, at Baghdad’s...
