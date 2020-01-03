Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. calls killing of top Iranian general a defensive attack

CBS News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was a defensive attack meant to deter future actions against Americans. Iran has warned of harsh retaliation in the wake of Soleimani's death, and the State Department is urging Americans to leave Iraq immediately. CBS News correspondent Ian Lee reports on the latest from Baghdad, and Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, joined CBSN to discuss.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Kills Top Iranian General

U.S. Kills Top Iranian General 02:42

 Iran is vowing "harsh retaliation" for a U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, who reportedly played a role in the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mixed reaction from lawmakers after Iran briefing [Video]Mixed reaction from lawmakers after Iran briefing

Republican U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, after being briefed by senior administration officials on the killing of a top Iranian commander, said, 'it was time to take him out', but Democratic Rep...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Trump addresses Iran tensions after attack on US troops in Iraq [Video]Trump addresses Iran tensions after attack on US troops in Iraq

US President Donald Trump has issued a statement on Iran from the White House, where he reiterated that "no Americans were killed" in the Iranian strikes against two military bases in Iraq. He also..

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 23:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Top Iranian general reported among those killed in rocket attack at Baghdad airport

Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at...
CBC.ca

Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq

Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in IraqIran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops in...
WorldNews Also reported by •SBSUSATODAY.comNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

DDisruptors

Robin Wilms RT @Reuters: Former CIA director and retired U.S. Army General David Petraeus calls the killing of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani '… 8 minutes ago

triantafyllidi2

Επικαιρότητα - V - News V Boris Johnson backs Donald Trump over killing of Qassem Soleimani: PM says the UK 'will not lament' Iranian terro… https://t.co/F0kWYrCx5V 13 minutes ago

TameThisDRejON

DARTH EJ × iSmoulder RT @mikenavallo: Global lawyers' group International Association of Democratic Lawyers condemns killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani… 19 minutes ago

Sassafras_Knob

Sassafras~Knob RT @secretstranger9: Kaepernick at it again, opens his trap and let's his daft out, he calls the strike on Soleimani a terrorist attack, pe… 31 minutes ago

juniormayema1

Junior Mayema Toronto demonstrators call for peace after U.S. killing of top Iranian general | The Star https://t.co/zq2t4JIOus 36 minutes ago

H_SAITOH_math

🇮🇹齋藤 寛靖🇮🇹ALLY RT @Thoton: World leaders on killing of Iranian general #QassemSoleimani 🇷🇺 Putin condemns U.S. 🇫🇷 Macron calls on all parties to restrain… 1 hour ago

StarGTANews

Star GTA RT @StarGTANews: Toronto demonstrators call for peace after U.S. killing of top Iranian general https://t.co/r9dsrNSHcv 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.