U.S. calls killing of top Iranian general a defensive attack
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was a defensive attack meant to deter future actions against Americans. Iran has warned of harsh retaliation in the wake of Soleimani's death, and the State Department is urging Americans to leave Iraq immediately. CBS News correspondent Ian Lee reports on the latest from Baghdad, and Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, joined CBSN to discuss.
Iran is vowing "harsh retaliation" for a U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, who reportedly played a role in the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.
Republican U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, after being briefed by senior administration officials on the killing of a top Iranian commander, said, 'it was time to take him out', but Democratic Rep...
Iran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops in... WorldNews Also reported by •SBS •USATODAY.com •New Zealand Herald
Tweets about this
Robin Wilms RT @Reuters: Former CIA director and retired U.S. Army General David Petraeus calls the killing of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani '… 8 minutes ago
Επικαιρότητα - V - News V
Boris Johnson backs Donald Trump over killing of Qassem Soleimani: PM says the UK 'will not lament' Iranian terro… https://t.co/F0kWYrCx5V 13 minutes ago
DARTH EJ × iSmoulder RT @mikenavallo: Global lawyers' group International Association of Democratic Lawyers condemns killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani… 19 minutes ago
Sassafras~Knob RT @secretstranger9: Kaepernick at it again, opens his trap and let's his daft out, he calls the strike on Soleimani a terrorist attack, pe… 31 minutes ago
Junior Mayema Toronto demonstrators call for peace after U.S. killing of top Iranian general | The Star https://t.co/zq2t4JIOus 36 minutes ago