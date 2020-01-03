U.S. calls killing of top Iranian general a defensive attack

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was a defensive attack meant to deter future actions against Americans. Iran has warned of harsh retaliation in the wake of Soleimani's death, and the State Department is urging Americans to leave Iraq immediately. CBS News correspondent Ian Lee reports on the latest from Baghdad, and Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, joined CBSN to discuss. 👓 View full article

