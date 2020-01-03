Global  

Austin 'stabbing incident' sees one killed, three hurt; suspect in custody

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
One person was killed, three others hurt and a suspect was in custody following a “stabbing incident” Friday morning in downtown Austin, police and emergency officials said.
