Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Methodist church plans to split over gay marriage, clergy: church officials

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The United Methodist Church plans to split into two denominations later this year, church officials said on Friday, a schism that follows years of contention over whether the church should end its ban on gay marriage and ordination of gay clergy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Methodist church plans to split over gay marriage, clergy -officials

Methodist church plans to split over gay marriage, clergy -officials 01:16

 The United Methodist Church plans to split into two denominations later this year, church officials said on Friday, a schism that follows years of contention over whether the church should end its ban on gay marriage and ordination of gay clergy. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

What the Stuff?!: 5 Gay Parenting Myths [Video]What the Stuff?!: 5 Gay Parenting Myths

In recent years, we’ve heard numerous people, organizations and even courts debating things like same-sex marriage and same-sex parenting. And, unfortunately, there are also a lot of myths..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:17Published

United Methodist Church Expected To Split Over LGBTQ Disagreement [Video]United Methodist Church Expected To Split Over LGBTQ Disagreement

The announcement comes about a year after the denomination officially reaffirmed its stance against gay marriage.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

United Methodist Church is expected to split over gay marriage

Church leaders said Friday they would spin off a "traditionalist Methodist" denomination, which would continue to oppose gay marriage and to refuse ordination to...
Seattle Times

Conservative, liberal Methodists to split over gay marriage

The United Methodist Church plans to split into two later this year, church officials said on Friday, a schism that follows years of contention over whether the...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

j_gaymon

Dr. J Gayle Gaymon The United Methodist Church plans to split into two denominations later this year, church officials said on Friday,… https://t.co/OY98bTngrE 7 seconds ago

j_gaymon

Dr. J Gayle Gaymon The United Methodist Church plans to split into two denominations later this year, church officials said on Friday,… https://t.co/YTlFMYurjo 22 seconds ago

olacenter

Pascal McTell RT @ReutersTV: Methodist church plans to split over gay marriage https://t.co/9Lik7FKEw0 https://t.co/4PHEUzeKyW 2 minutes ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Conservative, liberal Methodists to split over gay marriage The United Methodist Church plans to split into two lat… https://t.co/fGsrx1s1r8 3 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Methodist church plans to split over gay marriage https://t.co/9Lik7FKEw0 https://t.co/4PHEUzeKyW 4 minutes ago

michelle_ceo

michelle ceo RT @RyanShead: Methodist church plans to split over gay marriage. What do we think of this guys? #ReligiousFreedom #Church #LGBTQ https:/… 7 minutes ago

jefftaylorhuman

Jeff Taylor RT @NewNowNext: The United Methodist Church plans to split over same-sex marriage and gay clergy. https://t.co/MMwV1vE2dK 14 minutes ago

NewNowNext

NewNowNext The United Methodist Church plans to split over same-sex marriage and gay clergy. https://t.co/MMwV1vE2dK 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.