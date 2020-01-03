Global  

US to send 3,000 more soldiers to the Middle East in the wake of Qasem Soleimani killing

Delawareonline Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The soldiers will come from the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
 
23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 3, 2020 [Video]23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 3, 2020

This morning American defense officials say nearly 3,000 more U.S. troops will be heading to the Middle East in the wake of the U.S. killing an Iranian general. Plus, we&apos;re getting our first..

Duration: 08:55

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East [Video]United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East . U.S. defense officials confirmed to NBC News on Jan. 3 that approximately 3,000 additional soldiers are being sent to the Middle East. The..

Duration: 01:17

RadioEspionage

🎙Radio Espionage💥 RT @USATODAY: The United States will send at least 3,000 more soldiers to the Middle East to bolster existing forces. https://t.co/Yo3iYbTK… 51 seconds ago

ndn

Naples Daily News US to send 3,000 more soldiers to the Middle East in the wake of Qasem Soleimani killing https://t.co/nPaukCVwNw 2 minutes ago

Dianehere21

Palmtree @realDonaldTrump Hey Chump! I thought you were trying to pull soldiers out of war! https://t.co/4HpVMWhIf0 5 minutes ago

OfficialPLancer

Philip Lancer military deserve better than to be thrown to a bloodshed. The American people deserve better than to be thrown into… https://t.co/3nFw0j59EZ 7 minutes ago

MurphyYuiko

Yuiko Murphy @mccuistionkevin @solarspace2 @Alice_ShouHiro @Hoosiers1986 @rosemcgowan To send more soldiers to their deaths to p… https://t.co/dCe3NTnVIG 7 minutes ago

pldLMT

Tabularasa RT @3rdViv: No reasonable American would think less of you for refusing to go. This is ALL on Trump. US to send 3,000 more soldiers to th… 9 minutes ago

VeldaMcConnell2

Velda J McConnell RT @marabutler67: US to send 3,000 more soldiers to the Middle East in the wake of Qasem Soleimani killing https://t.co/v1MvVGxD5R via @usa… 9 minutes ago

luisespinal

i am peach Imagine Iran kills the head of the CIA or a US general on foreign soil. Now ponder how America would react. That'… https://t.co/BOYAUUoueD 10 minutes ago

