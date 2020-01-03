|
US to send 3,000 more soldiers to the Middle East in the wake of Qasem Soleimani killing
|
|
Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The soldiers will come from the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
|
|
