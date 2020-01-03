🎙Radio Espionage💥 RT @USATODAY: The United States will send at least 3,000 more soldiers to the Middle East to bolster existing forces. https://t.co/Yo3iYbTK… 51 seconds ago

Naples Daily News US to send 3,000 more soldiers to the Middle East in the wake of Qasem Soleimani killing https://t.co/nPaukCVwNw 2 minutes ago

Palmtree @realDonaldTrump Hey Chump! I thought you were trying to pull soldiers out of war! https://t.co/4HpVMWhIf0 5 minutes ago

Philip Lancer military deserve better than to be thrown to a bloodshed. The American people deserve better than to be thrown into… https://t.co/3nFw0j59EZ 7 minutes ago

Yuiko Murphy @mccuistionkevin @solarspace2 @Alice_ShouHiro @Hoosiers1986 @rosemcgowan To send more soldiers to their deaths to p… https://t.co/dCe3NTnVIG 7 minutes ago

Tabularasa RT @3rdViv: No reasonable American would think less of you for refusing to go. This is ALL on Trump. US to send 3,000 more soldiers to th… 9 minutes ago

Velda J McConnell RT @marabutler67: US to send 3,000 more soldiers to the Middle East in the wake of Qasem Soleimani killing https://t.co/v1MvVGxD5R via @usa… 9 minutes ago