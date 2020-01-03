Global  

Airstrike That Killed Suleimani Also Killed Powerful Iraqi Militia Leader

NYTimes.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a lifelong ally of Iran, was the Iraqi deputy commander of the group overseeing militias, and long at odds with the United States.
News Brief: Iran's Top General Killed In Trump-Ordered Strike

A powerful Iranian general and an Iraqi militia leader were killed by a U.S. strike ordered by President Trump. It's the latest move in an escalation of tensions...
NPR

Oil Soars Following U.S. Killing Of Iran’s Top General

Oil prices soared early on Friday morning after U.S. forces in Iraq assassinated Iran’s most powerful and visible military leader, Qassem Soleimani. The United...
OilPrice.com

