Rapper DaBaby arrested on battery charge in Miami

CBS News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
DaBaby was arrested after arguing with a music promoter over payment for a performance, Miami police said in an arrest warrant.
News video: Rapper DaBaby Charged With Battery In Miami

Rapper DaBaby Charged With Battery In Miami 00:25

 The rapper was arrested during a robbery investigation.

Eye On Entertainment: Grammy-Nominated Rapper Arrested In Miami [Video]Eye On Entertainment: Grammy-Nominated Rapper Arrested In Miami

Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was behind bars Friday night in Miami after being arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:20Published

DaBaby Arrested for Battery Following Robbery Investigation [Video]DaBaby Arrested for Battery Following Robbery Investigation

DaBaby Arrested for Battery Following Robbery Investigation. DaBaby, real name Jonathan Kirk, is being held in police custody by the Miami Police Department. Kirk's bond has been set at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published


Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby arrested on battery charge

MIAMI (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested on a battery charge in Miami on Thursday night and is being held on an arrest warrant out of Texas,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comcbs4.comE! Online

Miami Dolphins Cornerback Xavien Howard Faces Domestic Battery Charge

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is facing a domestic battery charge after his arrest on Sunday night.
cbs4.com


TinoCaesar

🍞StreetCaese 🔥🌙🐉 RT @OfficialJoelF: .@DaBabyDaBaby in Miami court this morning following his arrest last night. https://t.co/vsuzTIqHe9 https://t.co/yk49b8f… 36 seconds ago

Craneman51M

cmga DaBaby arrested on battery charge after Miami performance https://t.co/V6uvXosUZA 10 minutes ago

muglerrave

mug RT @wsvn: IN COURT - Rapper DaBaby appeared in Miami court this morning where a judge ordered he be held without bond. STORY: https://t.c… 15 minutes ago

