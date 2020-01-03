Global  

What we know about the strike that killed Iranian military leader Gen. Qasem Soleimani

Delawareonline Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Major General Qasem Soleimani rose to prominence by advising forces fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq and in Syria on behalf of Bashar Assad.
 
News video: Tensions Escalate After Drone Strike Killed Iranian Military Leader

Tensions Escalate After Drone Strike Killed Iranian Military Leader 04:34

 Team coverage of repercussions from and reaction to preemptive strike that killed Iranian commander Soleimani (1-3-2020)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday (January 3) heralded the killing of Iran's most prominent military commander, telling Evangelical supporters in Miami "his bloody rampage is now forever gone."

Southern California has the largest Iranian population outside of Iran.

U.S. launched Baghdad airstrike that killed powerful Iranian military leader Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Iranian military leader, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, was killed Thursday night in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport, according to Iraqi TV.  
Trump rallies evangelical support in Miami in first public remarks since strike

The address is the president's first public speech since the strike that killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.
