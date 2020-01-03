Global  

All-Pro Jason Kelce, Eagles' battered offensive line have their hands full vs. Seattle

Delawareonline Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Eagles could be down the whole right side of their offensive line Sunday vs. Seattle. Here's what Jason Kelce, others are saying about it.
 
49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed [Video]49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed

49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed. San Francisco's 26-21 victory in Seattle clinched a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. We worked for this all year...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published

Miami Dolphins Bamboozle Philadelphia Eagles [Video]Miami Dolphins Bamboozle Philadelphia Eagles

The Miami Dolphins executed the best trick play of the NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Facing fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line, the Dolphins trotted out their field goal..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published


Seahawks rule out Duane Brown, Malik Turner vs. Eagles, but Jadeveon Clowney, Quandre Diggs expected to play

Quandre Diggs and Jadeveon Clowney will play Sunday against the Eagles but Seattle's left side of its offensive line could have a different look.
Seattle Times

Eagles' Jason Peters still beating 'Father Time,' but for how much longer?

Eagles offensive linemen describe what enables Jason Peters to remain an elite left tackle as he's about to turn 38.  
Delawareonline

