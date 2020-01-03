Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

DaBaby Arrested On Battery Charge

Daily Caller Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The rapper was held without bail due to another warrant in Texas
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rapper DaBaby Charged With Battery In Miami [Video]Rapper DaBaby Charged With Battery In Miami

The rapper was arrested during a robbery investigation.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:25Published

DaBaby Arrested for Battery Following Robbery Investigation [Video]DaBaby Arrested for Battery Following Robbery Investigation

DaBaby Arrested for Battery Following Robbery Investigation. DaBaby, real name Jonathan Kirk, is being held in police custody by the Miami Police Department. Kirk's bond has been set at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby arrested on battery charge

MIAMI (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested on a battery charge in Miami on Thursday night and is being held on an arrest warrant out of Texas,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.