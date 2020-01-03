Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘Act Of War’: Ocasio-Cortez Rips Trump For Ordering Hit On Terrorist Soleimani

Daily Caller Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday criticized President Donald Trump for ordering the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force and a designated terrorist believed to be responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American service members. “Last night the President engaged in what is widely being recognized as an […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Ocasio-Cortez: Trump's Order To Kill Soleimani Seen As 'Act Of War'

Ocasio-Cortez: Trump's Order To Kill Soleimani Seen As 'Act Of War' 00:43

 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted about Iran.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump: We did not take action to start a war [Video]Donald Trump: We did not take action to start a war

Donald Trump insists he did not want to start a war, but end a war by killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike on Friday morning. He spoke to the press from his estate in Palm Beach,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Ocasio-Cortez After Soleimani Killing: 'War Endangers Us All' [Video]Ocasio-Cortez After Soleimani Killing: 'War Endangers Us All'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted about Iran.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democrats warn against 'march' to war with Iran after Trump orders killing of Qasem Soleimani

Democratic lawmakers said they were concerned President Trump acted hastily in ordering the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
USATODAY.com

AOC slams Trump, says Soleimani strike risks 'lives of millions of innocent people'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., blasted President Trump's decision to strike one of Iran's top military commanders, arguing that doing so risked war and...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •SBS

Tweets about this

4Tchat

🇧🇪Tchat 4.0 RT @BeverlyTymchuk: ‘Act Of War’: Ocasio-Cortez Rips Trump For Ordering Hit On Terrorist Soleimani https://t.co/cjUdkJENuK via @dailycaller… 2 hours ago

PhatMommy3

Phat Mommy RT @TheTruthIsTell1: ‘Act Of War’: Ocasio-Cortez Rips Trump For Ordering Hit On Terrorist Soleimani https://t.co/GQPmZAEymR via @dailycaller 2 hours ago

BeverlyTymchuk

Beverly tymchuk ‘Act Of War’: Ocasio-Cortez Rips Trump For Ordering Hit On Terrorist Soleimani https://t.co/cjUdkJENuK via… https://t.co/zYUAPrK9DB 2 hours ago

Manuel17281370

Manuel ‘Act Of War’: Ocasio-Cortez Rips Trump For Ordering Hit On Terrorist Soleimani | The Daily Caller https://t.co/MaAk6IHPIJ 2 hours ago

DLoadstar

Dean loadstar RT @DLoadstar: ‘Act Of War’: Ocasio-Cortez Rips Trump For Ordering Hit On Terrorist Soleimani STUPIDITY MUST RUN IN HER FAMILY I GUESS! htt… 2 hours ago

DLoadstar

Dean loadstar ‘Act Of War’: Ocasio-Cortez Rips Trump For Ordering Hit On Terrorist Soleimani STUPIDITY MUST RUN IN HER FAMILY I G… https://t.co/AyBpqXoO52 2 hours ago

19JRHS

Bobby Junkin ‘Act Of War’: Ocasio-Cortez Rips Trump For Ordering Hit On Terrorist Soleimani | The Daily Caller ⁦@RepAOC⁩ -PACK Y… https://t.co/wAbWqnKkVk 2 hours ago

Dian5

Dian ‘Act Of War’: Ocasio-Cortez Rips Trump For Ordering Hit On Terrorist Soleimani https://t.co/ao6iN3i1ry For the la… https://t.co/PrhP9r06uS 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.