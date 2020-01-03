Global  

Body identified as missing Alabama woman who sent worried text after leaving bar with 2 men

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Authorities say a female body found in a shallow grave has been identified as missing Alabama woman Paighton Houston, who texted a friend that she could be "in trouble" after leaving a Birmingham bar with two men last month.
