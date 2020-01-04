Season of Sharing Fund daily donor list

Saturday, 4 January 2020 () *Fund total as of Jan. 2: $9,334,327*
*Advocate ($1,000-$1,499):* Douglas & Lisbeth Schwab; Byron Wittlin, in memory of Linda Wittlin.
*Supporter ($500-$999):* Anonymous, in memory of Gordon Machado; Anonymous, in memory of John P. Mueller and Alex Paulus; Mrs. Michael San Felipe, in memory of Sandy San Felipe; Norman Wolff, in honor of the People of the Bay Area; Jack Zakarian.
*Collaborator ($250-$499):* Laura Emerson Dunn, in memory of all represented in my book, “Arrival 2020”; Dennis & Janet Govan; Larry Grondahl; Karen Jacobson, in memory of Diane Ruth Intriligator Jacobson; Manuel Lucero, in memory of Roberto Lucero; Anonymous, in memory of George W. Polk; Roger & Polly Siebert; Mark Whatley & Danuta Zaroda.
*Booster ($150-$249):* Bruce & Harriott Anderson; Peter Lahti, in memory of Arnold & Henrietta Lahti; Bruce & Mona Lesa Loke, in memory of Alice Loke; Ben McIntosh, in memory of my brother, Steve McIntosh; Diana W. Singer; Bruce & Mary-Rita Williamson.
*Contributor ($100-$149):* William Clay Burchell & Michael Zamperini; Andrea Dorn, in memory of Ruth and Georgia; Anonymous, in memory of Em & Cathy, Bob, Bob & Bessie; Joan Hall, in memory of Will Hall; Brenda Molina; Eunice Rosenberg, in memory of Kurt Rosenberg; Frank & Lorraine Valerio, in memory of Anthony Valerio.
*Friend ($50-$99):* Irv & Pam Boxerbaum, in memory of Jack Negrin; David G. Fink, in honor of 65 million world refugees; Valerie Mountain; Michael Tad Tanaka.
*Additional donations:* AARP Chapter 2429; Michael Hebel; Mary Ann Hoisington; James Holmes; Robert Orr; Carol Porter; John & Diane Rice; Bonnie...
A five-year-old boy can finally give his little brother a hug after being the first child in the UK to have a functioning prosthetic arm fixed ABOVE the elbow.Awesome Jacob Scrimshaw is now sporting a..
Apple, Nintendo, Lululemon, Nordstrom and brands favored by Generation X, the age group in its peak earnings and spending cycle, are among the top of the holiday season watch list for portfolio manager..