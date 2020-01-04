Global  

Season of Sharing Fund daily donor list

SFGate Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
*Fund total as of Jan. 2: $9,334,327*

*Advocate ($1,000-$1,499):* Douglas & Lisbeth Schwab; Byron Wittlin, in memory of Linda Wittlin.

*Supporter ($500-$999):* Anonymous, in memory of Gordon Machado; Anonymous, in memory of John P. Mueller and Alex Paulus; Mrs. Michael San Felipe, in memory of Sandy San Felipe; Norman Wolff, in honor of the People of the Bay Area; Jack Zakarian.

*Collaborator ($250-$499):* Laura Emerson Dunn, in memory of all represented in my book, “Arrival 2020”; Dennis & Janet Govan; Larry Grondahl; Karen Jacobson, in memory of Diane Ruth Intriligator Jacobson; Manuel Lucero, in memory of Roberto Lucero; Anonymous, in memory of George W. Polk; Roger & Polly Siebert; Mark Whatley & Danuta Zaroda.

*Booster ($150-$249):* Bruce & Harriott Anderson; Peter Lahti, in memory of Arnold & Henrietta Lahti; Bruce & Mona Lesa Loke, in memory of Alice Loke; Ben McIntosh, in memory of my brother, Steve McIntosh; Diana W. Singer; Bruce & Mary-Rita Williamson.

*Contributor ($100-$149):* William Clay Burchell & Michael Zamperini; Andrea Dorn, in memory of Ruth and Georgia; Anonymous, in memory of Em & Cathy, Bob, Bob & Bessie; Joan Hall, in memory of Will Hall; Brenda Molina; Eunice Rosenberg, in memory of Kurt Rosenberg; Frank & Lorraine Valerio, in memory of Anthony Valerio.

*Friend ($50-$99):* Irv & Pam Boxerbaum, in memory of Jack Negrin; David G. Fink, in honor of 65 million world refugees; Valerie Mountain; Michael Tad Tanaka.

*Additional donations:* AARP Chapter 2429; Michael Hebel; Mary Ann Hoisington; James Holmes; Robert Orr; Carol Porter; John & Diane Rice; Bonnie...
Recent related news from verified sources

Chronicle Season of Sharing daily donor list

*Fund total as of Dec. 23: $8,486,363.90* *Benefactor ($1,500-$1,999):* Yvonne Bushman, in memory of George, Ruth & Bill Bushman. *Advocate...
SFGate

