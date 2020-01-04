Global  

Jason Garrett still coach of Cowboys as Jerry Jones stays silent

Denver Post Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Jason Garrett was still coach of the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, almost a week after what figured to be a make-or-break season ended without a trip to the playoffs in the final year of his contract.
News video: No Official Announcement On Future Of Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett

The Watch & Wait For Decision On Jason Garrett's Future Continues At The Star

The watch and wait for a decision on Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett's future continues at The Star in Frisco Monday night.

Cowboy Santa Has 'Gifts Ideas' For Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday is causing a Blue Christmas for many Cowboys fans this year. Bill Jones and Desmond Purnell are doing their part to raise the spirits of the..

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Garrett was still coach of the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, almost a week after what figured to be a make-or-break season ended without...
Garrett still coach of Cowboys as Jerry Jones stays silentJason Garrett is still coach of the Dallas Cowboys after a week of rampant speculation about his job
Jason Garrett is still the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

As of Friday, Jason Garrett was still the head coach of The Dallas Cowboys, as Jerry Jones stayed silent

Almost a week after the season ended, Jason Garrett is still the Cowboys' coach and Jerry Jones isn't saying much of anything.

It's five days after the season and #Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is still employed. A long, emotional, inevitable…

Jason Garrett is still coach of the Dallas Cowboys as the long kiss goodbye continues

