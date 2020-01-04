Global  

Chronicle Season of Sharing daily donor list

SFGate Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
*Fund total as of Dec. 23: $8,486,363.90*

*Benefactor ($1,500-$1,999):* Yvonne Bushman, in memory of George, Ruth & Bill Bushman.

*Advocate ($1,000-$1,499):* 61 Divisadero St. LLC, in honor of the residents of 61 Divisadero St.; Joan F. Lane; Kevin & Annemie O’Rourke.

*Supporter ($500-$999):* 968 Page St. LLC, in honor of the residents of 968 Page St.; Kathryn & Peter Muhs; Michael Flaherty, in memory of Albert & Audrey Flaherty; Rich Pitto, in memory of Ernie Sanchez; David & Pat Kleinberg, in memory of Eugene & Ruth Greenwood and Moe & Lilyan Kleinberg; Judge Auffinger, in memory of Susan Hershey; Aleksei Besogonov; Phil Maloney & Monica Steinisch.

*Collaborator ($250-$499):* Diane Lafranchi.

*Booster ($150-$249):* Anonymous, in memory of my brother, Jeffrey, and my sister, Kimberly; Jeffrey Jones, in memory of Marsha & Jerry Jones; Annie Williams, in honor of Jimmy & Sarah Houlihan; Stephen & Veronica Lubeck; Martha Beshore, in honor of Walter Haas Jr. & Peter E. Haas; Irene Tekawa, in memory of Drew Tekawa and Lester & Seda Suzuki; Christine Yaeger & Paul Judge.

*Contributor ($100-$149):* Douglas Niven Smith; Michael Walsh, in memory of Jeanne Marie Walsh; Susanne Campbell, in memory of Kurt, Randy & Jack Campbell; Annette Thompson, in memory of Roozbeh Chubak; Jay & Leah Sofnas.

*Friend ($50-$99):* Dale Ellis, in memory of Herb & Buell Ellis; Jerrilyn Kaplan, in memory of Robert J. Kaplan, DPM.

*Fan ($1-$49):* Robert & Sosi Malta, in honor of Tom & Terri Malta.

*Additional donations:* Terry Kraus; Barbara Scheifler; Gary B. Silberstein, in memory of my...
