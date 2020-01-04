Global  

Rock Legend Rod Stewart Charged With Battery Of Employee At The Breakers

cbs4.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Rock legend Rod Stewart and his son Sean were involved in an altercation at The Breakers Palm Beach resort on New Year's Eve and subsequently charged with battery of a resort employee.
News video: Rod Stewart Charged With Battery Of Employee At The Breakers

Rod Stewart Charged With Battery Of Employee At The Breakers 00:19

Rod Stewart charged over altercation with employee at luxury resort

Police say the rock legend and his son were involved in an altercation at The Breakers Palm Beach resort on New Year's Eve.
CBS News

Rod Stewart, son Sean allegedly involved in New Year’s Eve altercation with resort employee, report says

Rod Stewart allegedly punched a children’s party staffer at a swanky Florida resort on New Year’s Eve, according to a police report.
FOXNews.com

