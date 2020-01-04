Global  

Iranian Americans react to US strike on Soleimani

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Iranian Americans react to US strike on SoleimaniThere were mixed emotions from some Iranian Americans to news of the targeted killing by the United States of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani early Friday. In California there was happiness and shock, and also concern for what may come next. (Jan. 3)
 
News video: Iranian Americans Celebrate Death Of General

Iranian Americans Celebrate Death Of General 02:04

 Iranian Americans gathered outside the Federal Building in Westwood to Celebrate the elimination of General Soleimani.

Trump threatens Iran [Video]Trump threatens Iran

President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian site “very hard” if Iran retaliates. This comes after Americans conducted a drone strike, killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani...

Duration: 00:32Published

Pentagon says Iranian commander Soleimani was developing plans to attack Americans

A U.S. strike killed Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, the Pentagon said on Thursday, adding that Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack...
Iranian Americans React To Escalating U.S.-Iran Tensions

NPR's Michel Martin talks with radio host Reza Goharzad about how the Iranian American community in Southern California is reacting to the airstrike that killed...
